The trailer for 'The Australian Dream' documentary revolving around Adam Goodes has been released.

The documentary details the dual Brownlow Medalist's stance against racism towards indigenous Australians.

Prominent football personalities such as Michael O’Loughlin, Nicky Winmar, Gilbert McAdam, Nathan Buckley & John Longmire all feature in the documentary.

The film will be aired on opening night at the Melbourne International Film Festival on August 1st.