Adam MacDougall Explains The Process Behind Medically Retiring NRL Players

Sam Burgess, Matt Gillett and Ben Matulino announced this week they are all retiring from rugby league immediately on medical grounds, subject to NRL approval.

Earlier this year Newcastle fan favourite Nathan Ross was medically retired due to a groin injury but the likes of Brett Stewart and Steve Matai were unable to get the approval needed to have their retirements fall under the same category.

So how does it all work?

Host of the Health Hacker on Podcast One and rugby league legend Adam MacDougall joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and explained the current situation.

