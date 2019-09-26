Adam MacDougall Once Sprayed Former PM John Howard For Not Giving Him A Grand Final Ring In 1997

Former Newcastle Knight Adam MacDougall revisited an epic yarn on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

"Mad Dog" told the story of the time he sprayed then Prime Minister of Australia John Howard following the Knights' epic 1997 Grand Final victory over Manly.

"What do you mean they're all gone?! Are you f*****g serious," Mad Dog told The Rush Hour with MG.

This was part of a broader chat with "Mad Dog" around Grand Final day and whether players who don't take part in the actual match should be awarded a Premiership Ring/Medal if there team is successful; hear the full chat below.