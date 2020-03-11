Adam MacDougall Reveals Jack Bird's Serious Genetic Illness

Adam MacDougall joins Rush Hour with MG to discuss the unfortunate genetic illness that NRL premiership winner Jack Bird suffers from called 'rheumatoid Arthritis'.

As a result, this leaves Bird very susceptible to injuries which has plagued his playing time while at the Brisbane Broncos.

Listen Below to hear what was said about the devastating injury Jack Bird.

Mad Dog MacDougall delves into the extent of the injury to Bird and voices his experience in suffering from similar injuries.

Listen to the full clip below to hear the whole story.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.