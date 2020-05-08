Adam MacDougall Reveals The Devious Tactics Used By The Knights To Upset Opposition Teams When They Visited Newcastle

The New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm find themselves away from their familiar surroundings as they prepare for the May 28 NRL restart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic both have been forced to train in regional NSW, using facilities that aren't necessarily up to the modern day standards of NRL clubs.

It's a throwback to yesteryear, which led to a discussion on The Rush Hour with MG, when guest and Knights legend Adam 'Mad Dog' MacDougall revealed the devious tactics used by his club when the opposition would travel to Newcastle.

In fact, the aim according to Mad Dog was to make the condition intolerable.

MG also told a ripping story of the horrendous conditions during his stint in England, playing for the Sheffield Eagles in 1988; hear the full chat below.