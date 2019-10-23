Adam MacDougall's Bold Claim About Wayne Bennett's Influence Over Sam Burgess' Future

Newcastle Knights legend Adam MacDougall reckons Wayne Bennett has told Sam Burgess to retire from rugby league.

"Mad Dog" McDougall, host of Podcast One's Health Hacker joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and went into detail around the inner-working of coach Wayne Bennett.

"Wayne Bennett is a ruthless coach, as great player as Sam Burgess has been, Wayne Bennett has alway been one of those coaches that taps his players a year or two earlier before they go. He's just found a reason to get rid of Sam Burgess," MacDougall told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the NRL including Val Holmes' return from the NFL; hear the full chat below.