Adam MacDougall's Ripping Story About The Time His Wife Told Russell Crowe To "Piss Off"

Adam MacDougall has told a ripping story about the time Russell Crowe attempted to sign him at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Amid all the drama currently surrounding Latrell Mitchell, 'Mad Dog' shared his own story when he was going through contract negotiations during the mid 00's.

"My wife quickly said 'piss off' and she hung up," MacDougall told The Rush Hour with MG.

Despite the miscommunication, 'Mad Dog' would eventually sign for the Rabbitohs playing three seasons at the club between 2004-06.

