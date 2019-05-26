Adam Reynolds Cleared To Play Origin; James Hooper Explains Why He Will Be Picked For NSW

Adam Reynolds has been cleared of a serious leg injury and will only miss a few training sessions putting him right back in contention to return to the Origin arena.

After the in-form Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce were both ruled out through injury, Reynolds was in the box seat ahead of Nathan Cleary to partner Cody Walker in the halves for the Blues.

However, the injury to Reynolds forced Fittler to pencil in Cleary, overnight, but after the promising news on Sunday morning it seems as though the NSW coach can officially pen in the Rabbitohs halfback for game 1, according to James Hooper.

