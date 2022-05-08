Adam Reynolds On Facing His Former Team For The First Time

Adam Reynolds' impact in his first season at the Broncos has been immense, and that was no exception as he faced off against the Rabbitohs, his former team, for the first time.

Reynolds Joined Triple M's The Sunday Sin Bin to discuss facing his former team, including the reception he received from Souths fans, banter with his old teammates, and his dad's alliance.

Catch more from The Sunday Sin Bin and Triple M NRL below: