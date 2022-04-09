Adam Reynolds On How The Broncos Group Prepared For Friday's Game After The Haas/Kelly Incident

- NRL NewsAdam Reynolds On How The Broncos Group Prepared For Friday's Game After The Haas/Kelly Incident
The altercation between the Broncos' Payne Haas and Albert Kelly was one of the biggest NRL stories of the past week.
Broncos star Adam Reynolds joined the Saturday Scrum and spoke on how the team prepared for Friday's game against the Roosters in the wake of the incident.
