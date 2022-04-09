Adam Reynolds On How The Broncos Group Prepared For Friday's Game After The Haas/Kelly Incident

On The Saturday Scrum

Article heading image for Adam Reynolds On How The Broncos Group Prepared For Friday's Game After The Haas/Kelly Incident

Getty Images

The altercation between the Broncos' Payne Haas and Albert Kelly was one of the biggest NRL stories of the past week.

Broncos star Adam Reynolds joined the Saturday Scrum and spoke on how the team prepared for Friday's game against the Roosters in the wake of the incident. 

Listen to the boys' full recap of Friday's Roosters-Broncos clash, on The Saturday Scrum:

9 April 2022

Saturday Scrum
Adam Reynolds
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Listen Live!
Saturday Scrum
Adam Reynolds
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Saturday Scrum
Adam Reynolds
Payne Haas
Brisbane Broncos
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs