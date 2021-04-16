Adam Simpson Provides An Update On Liam Ryan's Injury

Eagles coach Adam Simpson joined the Friday Huddle, providing the latest on star forward Liam Ryan's shin injury.

Simpson explained that Ryan removed himself from a training drill during the week, and the Eagles found a hot spot on his shin following a scan.

"It's not going to be a mystery, it's going to be diagnosed: two, three, four weeks off legs and then quite often it's the same amount of time to rebuild." Simpson explained.

"He won't be back for a while."

"What happened the other night was really disappointing because he was just starting to hit his straps." Simpson said.

