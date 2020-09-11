Adam Treloar Gives Updates On Jordan De Goey And Jeremy Howe

Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar appeared on the Hot Breakfast this morning and gave injury updates on Jordan de Goey and Jeremy Howe.

Treloar didn’t rule out either of them playing again in 2020, with De Goey in particular a chance soon.

Treloar also discussed keeping on top of his mental health in the hub, Eddie McGuire’s favourite player and more.

