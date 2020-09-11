Adam Treloar Gives Updates On Jordan De Goey And Jeremy Howe

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Adam Treloar Gives Updates On Jordan De Goey And Jeremy Howe

Image: Getty

Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar appeared on the Hot Breakfast this morning and gave injury updates on Jordan de Goey and Jeremy Howe.

LISTEN HERE:

Treloar didn’t rule out either of them playing again in 2020, with De Goey in particular a chance soon.

Treloar also discussed keeping on top of his mental health in the hub, Eddie McGuire’s favourite player and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

11 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Collingwood Magpies
AFL
Listen Live!
Collingwood Magpies
AFL
Collingwood Magpies
AFL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs