Adam Treloar On Reconnecting With Nathan Buckley

Adam Treloar joined the Sunday Rub to discuss his transition to the Bulldogs and the club's undefeated start to the season.

After being traded from Collingwood in the off-season, Treloar spoke on what the transition has done for his career and why he doesn't hold any angst toward his former team and coach Nathan Buckley.

When asked whether or not he had reconnected with Buckley, Treloar voiced his frustration about the trade being in discussion throughout this season.

"I've got no doubt in time Bucks and I will connect." Treloar said.

"I've moved on." Treloar explained. "I'm just wondering when it's going to stop being brought up."

