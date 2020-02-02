Adam Zampa's Criticism Of The Melbourne Stars Batting

Stars leg spinner Adam Zampa joined Dead Set Legends in Melbourne yesterday to review the Stars 43 run loss to the Sydney Sixers on Friday Night.

The Australian limited overs bowler did not hold back on his assessment of his side's batting performance after being bowled out for 99.

"We just look a little bit timid with the bat," Zampa said.

"We got to puff our chest out a little bit more, show a little bit more intent.

"The batsmen are playing a little bit scared, there's probably no sugarcoating it."

Catch the full chat with Adam Zampa below: