Additional Flood Relief Assistance Requested By Queensland Government

The Federal Government is one step closer to signing-off a $771 million flood relief package for Queenslanders, says Deputy State Premier Steven Miles.

Over 6,800 homes were assessed and determined to have damage caused by flooding, supporting the need for a federal package - proposed by the Queensland Government.

Grants will be provided for the flood-ravaged homes, providing three options to of either retrofitting, raising or buying back homes.

"This third package has three key elements," Mr Miles said.

"We think this is a world-leading initiative to ensure that we aren't just building back but that we don't put residents back into homes that will flood again.

"It builds on smaller programs that we've had in conjunction with local governments after previous disasters, including here in the Brisbane City Council local government area, so it'll be administered by the Public Works Department, working with local councils, depending on their capabilities, retrofitting, raising or buying back."

"Once we have confirmation of support for this program from the Commonwealth, further work will be done to develop the guidelines and application process and so we just ask people to bear with us as we work through those details."

Miles requested that PM Scott Morrison provides equal hardship payments to those victims in New South Wales.

"There is no argument or justification for the differential application of those hardship payments and so we would ask the Prime Minister to also ensure that Queensland flood victims get the same support as New South Wales flood victims."

