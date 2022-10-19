Additional Support For Farmers And Small Businesses Affected By Floods

The Victorian Government has announced financial support packages for residents who were most affected by the floods.

Two grants are available for farmers and small businesses, while a further investment will be made into mental health facilities and Neighbourhood Houses and Aboriginal Community-

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

$10,000 one off payment for Victorian farmers

The $19.5 million Primary Producer Flood Relief Program will deliver a one-off $10,000 payment to primary producers directly affected by the floods to help them clean up, re-establish their properties, and get their businesses up and running again.

Primary producers whose properties have been directly hit are also eligible for concessional loans of up to $250,000 to restore or replace damaged assets, and meet general expenses incurred while the clean-up is underway.

They can also claim up to 50 per cent of transport costs, up to $15,000, transport costs made because of the floods.

$54m for flood affected small businesses

Small business owners whose livelihoods have been affected by the floods will also be supported through a $54 million program.

Directly impacted small businesses will be eligible for a one-off payment of $5,000 to support clean-up, safety inspections, repairs, the hiring of equipment and purchase of stock that businesses need to get back in business as quickly as possible.

The program will also support a dedicated Business Relief Service with dedicated mentors to guide business owners through the available Commonwealth, state and local supports, manage insurance and landlord issues and build a strong recovery strategy.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

$4.4m for mental health of flood affected communities

A $4.4 million initial package will support any extra mental healthcare flood-affected Victorians need.

The government’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Hubs, which were stood up during the pandemic to support extra mental health demand, will see $1.5 million in surge funding in the worst-affected areas across regional Victoria and Melbourne’s west.

A further $2 million will support trusted community mental health organisations to deliver care, while Neighbourhood Houses and Aboriginal Community-Controlled Organisations in affected areas will receive $400,000 to run local events, connecting flood-affected residents across communities.

Victorians are reminded they can contribute to flood recovery efforts at Givit.

Applications for both grant programs will open on October 20. Applicants for the agriculture grants encouraged to visit Agriculture Victoria and those for small business grants, call the Business Victoria hotline on 132 215.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: