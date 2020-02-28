Adelaide 36ers Launch Investigation After Co-Captain Makes Angry Twitter Accusations Against Former Coach Joey Wright

Adelaide 36ers co-captain Kevin White has taken to twitter with an emotional account of relations with the club's former coach Joey Wright. The Club have reacted by promising a full investigation.

Wright is accused of 'unacceptable' behaviour during his time at the club that he left earlier this week by mutual consent.

The confronting tweets show screenshots of apparent messages that imply players wellness scores are down to them "being funny". And the user 'Joey Wright' responds "F*** all of them" going on to shockingly say "Hopefully it gets low enough for them to hang themselves. F***ing dicks."

Read the Adelaide 36ers Club Statement here. It reads:

The Adelaide 36ers are investigating comments made in tweets from co-captain Kevin White. The club takes the allegations seriously and will investigate further as part on an ongoing review. No further comments will be made until the conclusion of the review.

The NBL also released the following statement:

The NBL is aware of comments made by Adelaide 36ers co-captain Kevin White on social media today. The league takes the matter very seriously and is working closely with the Adelaide 36ers and the Australian Basketball Players’ Association to seek further information.