Adelaide 500 Track To Be Resurfaced Causing Longer Road Closures

The Adelaide 500 track will need to undergo resurfacing should it be fit to hold this year’s event in December, causing longer construction and road closure periods.

The South Australian Motorsport Board has informed Adelaide City Council sections of the Victoria Park circuit must be resurfaced before a licence is issued for the event.

Chief executive Mark Warren informed there would have to be prolonged road and public area closures while inexperienced contracted completed to work.

“There will potentially be new contractors who have had no experience with the event build and its dismantling,” he said.

“We may need additional time to maintain public safety.

“There are issues when you have four-tonne concrete barriers being moved by forklifts.”

The circuit was last assessed but the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile in 2020 prior to the last Adelaide 500 event.

It was identified several areas of the track needed to be attended to but was not done so in 2021 due to the event being cancelled.

Reconstruction work will commence on August 1 and run for 23 weeks, rather than the initial 20 weeks proposed.

Closure of Wakefield Road, Hutt Street and Bartels Road would be from November 22 until December 8. Victoria Park would be locked down from November 29 to December 6.

