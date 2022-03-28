Adelaide 500 Will Return This Year - Premier Confirms

New South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas has announced the Adelaide 500 supercars race will make a comeback later this year.

The iconic event was canned in 2020, but Malinauskas promised to resurrect it as part of his election campaign.

"The Adelaide 500 is coming back and it's coming back in a new and refreshed way in December this year," the Premier announced at Norwood over the weekend.

Labor has set aside $15 million to fund the event, which they say will be a boon for hospitality and tourism businesses.

"The very industries that have been doing it tough and paid the biggest sacrifices throughout the COVID crisis – they deserve this event to come back," he said

It was also announced Adelaide Oval chief executive Andrew Daniels would be chairing the South Australian Motor Sport Board, tasked with planning the event.