Adelaide Airport Chaos Amid Wave Of Flight Cancellations

Travellers at Adelaide Airport have been left stranded after a wave of flight cancellations mid-week.

It comes as 13 inbound and outbound flights were scratched between Virgin, Jetstar and Qantas on Wednesday because of various operational issues, leaving scores of holiday-makers scrambling to book alternative flights.

Of those flights, seven were Virgin, five with Jetstar and one with Qantas, with six destined for Melbourne, three were Sydney flights, two were Brisbane and one each departing to Perth and Darwin.

More cancellations are expected with passengers reminded to check in with their airlines.

The airport is expecting round 100,000 travellers to come through the terminal between Friday and Monday as demand for flights soars over the school holidays

An airport spokesman said all available resources were being put in place in a bid to reduce delays during the school holidays, but advised travellers should arrive early, allowing for two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international.

