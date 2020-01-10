Adelaide And Port Are Putting Together A T20 Cricket Match At Adelaide Oval For Bushfire Charity

The Crows and Port Adelaide are putting together a massive T20 match at Adelaide Oval to raise funds for the SA Bushfire Appeal.

The Bushfire T20 Showdown will be held on Sunday, Feb 2 at 2:30pm with all funds raised going to people affected by the bushfires in South Australia.

Tickets will be $20 for adults, $5 for children and $40 for families.

“The bushfires have been devastating for families across South Australia, and we are thinking of those on Kangaroo Island right now who continue to battle blazes which threaten their homes and livelihoods,” Crows CEO Andrew Fagan said.

“We hope this event can provide an opportunity for footy and cricket fans to come together as a show of support for those affected as well as raise much-needed funds to support the recovery efforts.

“It will also provide an opportunity to recognise the CFS and other emergency service personnel who have sacrificed so much and battled bravely to protect people, property, livestock and wildlife over such a prolonged period of time”.

Adelaide Oval, the SACA, the SANFL, Adelaide Football Club and Port Adelaide Football Club are all teaming up for this special event.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketek at 9am on Tuesday, January 14.