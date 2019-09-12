Adelaide Chairman Rob Chapman Outlines The Process To Find A New Coach

2 hours ago

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman joined Jars & Louie in the wake of Don Pyke resigning earlier this afternoon. 

Chapman outlined what Adelaide's next steps were to find their next senior coach. 

Chapman confirmed that the Crows administration will assemble a panel to select the next coach as soon as tonight. 

He also confirmed that Mark Ricciuto & Andrew Jarman would be part of that process.  

"We will form a committee possibly later tonight, early tomorrow morning," Chapman told the Rush Hour. 

"Don only gave us his final decision last night. 

"Obviously Mark (Ricciuto) will be part of that & Andrew (Jarman)... I think we need a couple of others. 

"It's only a finite job family. We know who all the assistants, senior assistants, development coaches are in the system. We'll probably look even a bit wider than that. 

"I'm convinced we'll get the right person."

