Adelaide Chairman Rob Chapman Outlines The Process To Find A New Coach

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman joined Jars & Louie in the wake of Don Pyke resigning earlier this afternoon.
Chapman outlined what Adelaide's next steps were to find their next senior coach.
LISTEN HERE:
Chapman confirmed that the Crows administration will assemble a panel to select the next coach as soon as tonight.
He also confirmed that Mark Ricciuto & Andrew Jarman would be part of that process.
"We will form a committee possibly later tonight, early tomorrow morning," Chapman told the Rush Hour.
"Don only gave us his final decision last night.
"Obviously Mark (Ricciuto) will be part of that & Andrew (Jarman)... I think we need a couple of others.
"It's only a finite job family. We know who all the assistants, senior assistants, development coaches are in the system. We'll probably look even a bit wider than that.
"I'm convinced we'll get the right person."