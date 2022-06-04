Adelaide Coach Matthew Nicks Wants Tex Walker To Stay At The Crows
Adelaide Crows coach Matthew Nicks joined Dead Set Legends and said Tex Walker absolutely has a position at the club should he decide not to pursure unrestricted free agency options at the end of the season.
"He knows I want him here, he knows we want him here as a footy club," Nicks said on Dead Set Legends.
"He's a super important part of what were doing and these things… become a huge deal in the media for whatever reeason .. we’ll make sure he’s a part of this footy club going forward."
