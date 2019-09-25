Adelaide Confirm Josh Jenkins Will Seek A Trade

Josh Jenkins will seek a trade.

The key forward and Adelaide have mutually agreed to let Jenkins reinvigorate his career at another club during this year's trade period.

Adelaide's general manager of list and strategy Just in Reid said the move was in the best interests of both Jenkins and the club.

“After recent conversations it became clear that it is in the best interests of both parties that Josh looks to reinvigorate his career at another club,” Reid said.

“We are committed to working closely with Josh and Paul to ensure there is an outcome suitable for both parties.”

More to come