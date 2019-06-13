Adelaide Crows Are Confident Josh Jenkins Knee Injury Isn't An ACL

The initial prognosis of Josh Jenkins knee injury is fairly positive according to the Adelaide Football Club.

Jenkins hyperextended his knee as the final siren blew last night in the Crows 33-point win over Richmond at Adelaide Oval last night.

Despite the injury looking horrific on replay, Don Pyke said last night the initial prognosis was that there was no structural damage to the knee.

Speaking this morning on Triple M Adelaide, Crows board member Mark Ricicuto likened the injury to that of Paul Seedman's from earlier in the season.

Ricciuto predicted Jenkins could return within 4-8 weeks, however the key forward will have scans this morning to determine the severity of the damage to the knee.