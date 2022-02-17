Adelaide Crows Face Pre-Season Hurdle Due To Virus Outbreak

COVID has interrupted the Crows' pre-season plans, forced to cancel Friday's intra-club match due to player availability.

At least 13 players and three staff have been impacted by the virus.

"It is disappointing for our players who were looking forward to showcasing the hard work that they have put into this pre-season for our members and supporters via the live stream," Adelaide football boss Adam Kelly said.

"This pandemic has taught us to prepare for all scenarios and be flexible with our planning, and while cancelling the practice game is not ideal, we do not anticipate it having a significant impact on our preparation for the season ahead."

The club is still preparing to face Brisbane in Queensland next week for a league-scheduled practice game.

Triple M's Mark Ricciuto says the AFL must be prepared for similar situations this season.

The former Crows captain and current board member wants the league to plan for a supplement list which clubs can go to if they are shorthanded.

"These blokes get tested every single day to minimise the chance of this happening," Roo said.

"I'm led to believe there'll be a supplementary list, where you go down to lower grades ... and pick players to top [this list] up."

Ricciuto said the AFL hold a firm stance to not cancel or postpone any matches this season, asking clubs to exhaust their playing list instead.

