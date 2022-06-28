Adelaide Driving Instructor Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault

An Adelaide driving instructor has plead not guilty to sexual assault against at least five of his students.

The court has heard that 64-year-old Kenneth Campbell used his “position of power” to allegedly assault several of his students over a seven-year period.

Campbell plead not guilty to 11 charges of aggravated indecent assault between 2013 and 2020.

The prosecution told the court that Mr Campbell allegedly touched at least five women on their upper thighs, breasts or genitals during driving lessons.

Two of Campbell’s alleged victims who were in high school at the time of the alleged assaults were the first to contact police.

Mr Campbell was arrested shortly after the two teenagers reported his behaviour to police.

Three more women came forward following news of Mr Campbell’s arrest reporting similar alleged assaults.

The court heard that Mr Campbell’s alleged assaults were “opportunistic” and that he would often touch his victims to congratulate them after they successfully completed a driving manoeuvre.

Mr Campbell has continued to deny the allegations made against him saying any touching of the girls was “accidental”.

More evidence is expected to be brought forward over the coming days.

