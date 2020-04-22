Adelaide GM Of Footy Adam Kelly Addresses Speculation About The Crows’ SANFL Team

Adelaide General Manager of Football Adam Kelly addressed speculation that the Crows’ SANFL team may be in jeopardy on the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars yesterday.

“It’s probably one of many issues we’ll have to work through,” Kelly said.

“The complication for us is if the SANFL competition does start up in 2020 is that we would be mixing our AFL listed athletes with our SANFL supplementary players.

“So we would need to be confident that we can manage the risk at that time should it occur so that there’s no risk, so that we protect the health and safety of both our listed players and our SANFL players without any risk of infection.”

Kelly also discussed the sanctions handed out to Tyson Stengle for drink driving, and defended the Crows’ reaction to the incident.

