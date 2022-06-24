Adelaide Music Teacher Found Guilty On Second Child Sexual Abuse Charge

A former South Australia music teacher has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting his students.

Paedophile Malcom Winston Day was found guilty of sexually abusing his students in the South Australian District Court.

The 80-year-old was accused and found guilty of sexually abusing his students back in the 1980’s.

Day is currently in prison after being convicted over the sexual assault of another student which encouraged a second student who had been assaulted to come forward.

Judge Jo-Anne Deuter said Day’s actions had caused irreparable harm to his students leaving his second victim with anxiety, PTSD and depression.

"She has carried the burden of your abuse and lies for over 40 years," she said.

"You poisoned her future for your own pleasure and then you went on to lie about it during the education department investigation."

A number of character witnesses came forward in defence of Mr Day telling the court his abuse of his victims was a “lack of judgement” during a “directionless” time of his life.

Judge Deuter said his poor judgement and the dissolution of his marriage was not a reasonable excuse to justify his behaviour.

"I make it very clear that the law does not, nor do I, regard the reasons put forward by your referees as reasons to sexually abuse children," she said.

Judge Deuter handed down a sentence of eight-and-a-half years and six months in prison taking into account the fact that Day plead guilty to his crimes.

Judge Deuter’s sentencing brings Day’s total sentence to 20 years and six months with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

