Adelaide Oval Drops Vaccine Mandate For All Spectators

As mask rules and QR-code check ins are scrapped from midnight on Thursday night, Adelaide Oval's management are taking the easing one step further.

Those in charge of South Australia's preeminent sporting oval are set to allow unvaccinated residents into the stadium.

"Patrons will also no longer be required to show proof of vaccination," the statement from Adelaide Oval management said.

"This change has been made on the basis of South Australia’s high vaccination rate, continued easing of restrictions and the return to 100% stadium capacity."

While all staff at the venue are required to be double vaccinated, while masks are encouraged but not compulsory for spectators.

The stadium crowd capacity mandate was lifted prior to the start of the men's AFL season.

It comes as South Australia continue to fight high case numbers across the state, with more than 5,000 new infections recorded in the latest health update.

A total of 5,398 cases were reported by SA Health on Thursday, with 238 people being treated directly for COVID19 in hospital. The date includes 11 people in ICU, with one requiring ventilation.

