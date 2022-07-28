Adelaide Oval Granted Permission To Bring Back The Tinnie

Adelaide Oval has won its bid to vary its liquor licence and allow the sale of alcohol in tin cans.

Tin can usage is under the provision the oval advertises flash warnings on billboards that throwing cans is a criminal offence and could come with a consequence of a two-year ban from the oval if caught.

Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority (AOSMA) has agreed to the provisions and will make stadium announcements on screens during events at the oval, including to warn patrons against using the can as a projectile.

The move is expected to anger the state’s police union – supported by the Police Federation of Australia – with the parties believing the safety of patrons and police officers would be put at risk.

“History has shown us that some intoxicated patrons will use aluminium cans as dangerous projectiles against police in an attempt to injure not just them, but often the players themselves.” - Police Association President Mark Carroll

“We believe it would be a retrograde step to revert back to selling beer in aluminium cans at the oval.

“Public safety should be the priority here, not the sale of alcohol.’’

The move comes after Victorian stadiums, including the MCG and Marvel Stadium, has trialled selling canned alcohol in certain parts of the grounds.

Victorian Police Association Secretary Wayne Gatt told Adelaide Now injured had already been recorded during the trial period which begun in May.

“We believe it is a risk you don’t have to take. Nothing is wrong with the present system,’’ he said.

“It has been a problem in the past and you only need one bad outcome to have life changing consequences for someone hit by a can.’’

However, the ASOMA application lodged to the Liquor and Gaming Commissioner said resorting to cans “has clear environmental benefit.’’

It also claimed alcohol consumption would be less per person as drinking from a can would take longer than a plastic cup.

“When cups are supplied on such a large scale, as they are at Adelaide Oval, the environmental impact can be significant,” the application said.

“AOSMA is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, and supporting waste reduction and circular economy principles.

“AOSMA is of the view that aluminium cans present no greater risk of use as a projectile than that currently existing from water bottles, soft drink bottles, and plastic cups.”

