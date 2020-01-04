Adelaide and Port Adelaide have confirmed they are working together to find a way to support those affected by bushfires, following the proposals for the two clubs to stage an exhibition Twenty20 match.

Both Taylor Walker and Travis Boak have publicly thrown their support behind the clubs hosting a Twenty20 at Adelaide Oval with proceeds going to the bushfires, with Travis Boak writing "I'm in".

"Great idea mate - we are onto it with some ideas on how we can help. It is devastating," Walker wrote.

Adelaide released a statement on Saturday saying the two clubs were aware of the idea and finalising the way in which the clubs can raise funds.

"We are currently working closely with the Port Adelaide Football Club to finalise an appropriate and meaningful way to support those in need," they wrote on their website.

"Both clubs are aware of the proposed concept of a Twenty20 cricket match as a potential fundraiser and will continue to explore this opportunity, as well as others, with relevant stakeholders.

"The club will be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days."