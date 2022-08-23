Adelaide Records Wettest August in Four Years

After copping a soaking yesterday, Adelaide has recorded its average monthly rainfall a week early.

The city has recorded 77mm of rain by today, surpassing the monthly average 61.3mm a week early.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Senior Forecast Tom Boeck told The Advertiser it has been the wettest August for Adelaide in four years – beating 2018’s August rainfall of 76.8mm.

“We’re above average for the year (for rainfall) … so far we’ve had 386.6mm, and normally to the end of August we should be at about 375mm so we’re tracking at this stage higher on a yearly basis."

The Adelaide Hills regions were hit the hardest, Aldgate and Verdun recording 25mm and 24mm respectively.

Meanwhile, Mt Lofty recorded 21mm, Lenswood and Ashton 20mm, Balhannah 15mm, and Echunga 14mm.

The BOM expected for the rest of the week to be dry, with the start of next week forecasted to experience light rain.

“There’s still a bit of shower activity to go for the next few days, probably not too much in that, there’s probably only 1-3mm in the next few days … then we’re getting milder for the weekend we’re getting up to 21C on Sunday,” Boeck said.

“But there is another change coming for early next week for Monday, so there’s probably a few more millimetres in that one, so not lots, but some dribs and drabs coming in early next week again.”

