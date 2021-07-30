Adelaide Restaurant Chef Calls Hotel Quarantine An "Overreaction" & Pleads For Home Isolation

A chef who was forced into hotel quarantine after working at The Greek on Halifax exposure site is pleading to be allowed to complete his isolation at home.

Joseph Vaccaro called his transfer to The Pullman an "overreaction" saying he'd already done a week at home when he was contacted by SA Health and told to move on Monday.

But he's adamant he and other staff were willing to do everything required by them at home.

The chef was working on July 17 when a COVID-infected person visited the restaurant.

Two more COVID cases were confirmed on Thursday, although both were people who were positive while isolated, lifting the cases linked to the Modbury outbreak to 21.

