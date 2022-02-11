Adelaide's Festival Theatre Reopens After Major Upgrades

Festival Theatre in the CBD has officially reopened, following major upgrades to its precinct.

After enduring a seven-month closure period, renovators were pumped in to develop a spectacular site to its audience.

Two new grand entrances share the hallmarks of the upgrade, celebrating the reinstatement of significant artworks.

The entrance construction was completed at the Festival Plaza end, and the opposite end towards King William Road.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and artistic director Douglas Gautier said the upgrades will make the site more accessible and visible from the redeveloped plaza, which is set to open in March.

“Having great new entrances out onto King William Road and then the Plaza – which is in some ways how the centre was first envisaged, but better – is really a joy for us, a joy for the artists and, most importantly, it’s going to be a big plus for the public,” said Gautier.

The new areas open to the public on Friday February 11, as the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra’s John Williams at 90 concerts cuts the rope, bringing to life the 2000-seat atmospheric theatre.

