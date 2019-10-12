Adelaide To Appoint Their New Coach Next Week

Joining Rhett Biglands and Richard Douglas on Dead Set Legends this morning, Adelaide Crows Chairman Rob Chapman explained how tough the decision was to axe Scott Camporeale when in the process of appointing a new coach.

Chapman explained that they wanted it to be someone new who could come in with a completely clean slate.

He stated that the coach should be appointed next week, with just a few names left on the shortlist.

"We became convinced that going forward with a new coach, which hopefully we’re gonna announce mid-next week, that person needed just a clean slate."

