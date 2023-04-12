Adelaide Welcomes Interstate Fans Arriving Ahead Of Gather Round

Footy fans across the country have begun arriving in Adelaide ahead of the inaugural Gather Round kicking off tomorrow.

Over 190,000 tickets have been sold for the nine games across the weekend, with at least 50,000 fans travelling from interstate for the event.

“One-hundred and ninety-thousand tickets have been sold, over 50,000 of those are coming from interstate, I think really demonstrates the power of the game,” Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

While South Australian residents make up about 67 per cent of ticket sales, Victorian fans make up the next largest collective heading over to the City of Churches with 20 per cent.

The remainder 13 per cent of fans are based in other states, while 152 international fans are heading over to be a part of the Festival of Footy.

Carlton fans relishing in their club’s 3-1 start to the season make up the largest fanbase travelling, followed by Collingwood, Geelong and Richmond (in alphabetical order).

The event is a welcomed boost to the state’s hotel and hospitality sectors, with most hotel rooms in Adelaide’s CBD occupied for the weekend.

It has sparked Airbnb owners to pump up the prices of their accommodations, with listings of $10,000 plus a night the only few remaining places to stay available.

