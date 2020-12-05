Adelaide Woman Finds A Live Koala In Her Christmas Tree

An Adelaide woman received the fright of her life when she found a live Koala hugging her Christmas tree .

Amanda McCormick and her daughter Taylah were just about to leave the house when they found her dog sniffing around the Christmas tree.

Upon investigation and to their shock they found a Koala in their tree.

“I thought ‘Is this a joke?’ I thought one of my kids may have put like a soft toy in there, but no, it was a live one,” Amanda told The Guardian.

“We’ve had them in our trees before but not inside on our Christmas tree … It must have crawled in when the doors were open, it would have been in our house for at least three hours.”

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!