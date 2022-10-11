Adelaide Zoo Investigating Deaths Of Seven Quokkas & Two Wallabies

Adelaide Zoo are currently looking into the mysterious deaths of seven female quokkas and two yellow-footed rock wallabies last month.

According to the zoo, toxicology reports are being processed in an attempt to distinguish a cause of death.

Zoos SA released a statement saying they believe “plant toxicity” is likely to blame for the sudden deaths.

The surviving animals including three male quokkas and an 11-month-old joey have been moved out of the exhibit.

The Zoo’s statement said that the incident is unlikely to reoccur with the animal’s safety the Zoo’s number one priority.

"The welfare of the animals is our utmost priority, no other animals within the zoo showed signs of being unwell and the veterinary team are certain this was an isolated incident, contained within the zoo," they said.

"The loss of one animal, let alone a large group in a sudden incident such as this, is extremely upsetting, particularly for those who care for them.

"It reminds us of the importance of caring for all animals and our mission save species from extinction."

