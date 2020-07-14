ADF Personnel Supporting SAPOL Border Checkpoint

During Operation COVID-19 ASSIST, about 2,200 ADF personnel have been supporting the Government’s response to COVID-19.

Here is the Latest snapshot of Defence support right across the country

National - Approximately 1700 personnel are deployed as part of Operation COVID-19 Assist

The Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, announced Operation COVID-19 Assist on April 1, 2020.

Current nation-wide Defence support includes:

Contact tracing and planning support teams to all state and territory governments.

Supporting law enforcement agencies with mandatory quarantine arrangements.

The ADF will not be authorised as law enforcement officers as this remains the responsibility of the states and territories.

Additionally, the ADF:

Has established the three-star-led COVID-19 task force to coordinate Defence’s internal response to COVID-19 and support the whole-of-government effort.

Is supporting Emergency Management Australia-led (EMA) planning for the National Communicable Disease Incidence of National Significance Plan in response to COVID-19.

Is supporting the Department of Health with logistics and specialist staff.

Has been supplying clinical and epidemiological support to the Department of Health National Incident Room since early February 2020.

33 ADF and Defence APS personnel are embedded in various Australian Government agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs and Services Australia.

State-by-state breakdown

*Note: Personnel in Joint Task Group headquarters, supporting roles, and those preparing for tasks are included in overall state-based figures but are not captured in the list of tasks.

Queensland - 389 personnel

39 ADF personnel are supporting state police with Queensland border controls.

36 personnel are supporting self-isolation compliance checks.

25 personnel are providing support to Queensland Police to protect Indigenous communities.

31 personnel are supporting state police with the reception of international arrivals at airports.

New South Wales - 647 personnel

Up to 350 ADF personnel will support New South Wales police with border control checkpoints on the New South Wales-Victoria border.

96 ADF personnel are supporting state `police quarantine and self-isolation directions at Sydney Airport, local hotels and residences.

Victoria - 412 personnel

190 ADF personnel are involved in medical testing initiatives.

35 personnel are involved in planning and logistics support.

89 personnel are supporting Victoria Police checkpoints.

6 personnel are supporting the Police Assistance Line call centre in Ballarat.

Northern Territory - 67 personnel

44 ADF personnel are providing support to Northern Territory Police to protect Indigenous communities.

Western Australia - 22 personnel

6 ADF personnel are involved in planning support.

South Australia - 80 personnel

64 personnel are supporting South Australia Police border control checkpoints.

Locally as a result of recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Victoria, authorities are now increasing state border patrols to more thoroughly regulate interstate travellers. Due to these current demands placed on the South Australian Police Force, the government has sought assistance from the Australian Defence Force. In support of SA Police, Australian Defence Force members will be deployed to the South Australian border this weekend, helping to man border crossings and control entry points as part of Operation COVID-19 Assist.

The imagery features South Australia Police Superintendent Phil Hoff, Officer in charge of the Limestone Coast Local Service Area, and Australian Army officer, Colonel Graham Goodwin Commander, Joint Task Group 629.4, with ADF personnel at the Mingbool Road, Pleasant Park, South Australian border check point during Operation COVID-19 Assist.

Colonel Graham Goodwin, Commander JTG 629.4 (centre) speaks with Australian Army soldiers from 16 Regiment Royal Australian Artillery, at the Mingbool Road South Australian border checkpoint during Operation COVID-19 Assist. (LACW Jacqueline Forrester)

(l-r) South Australian Police Superintendent Phil Hoff, Officer in charge of the Limestone Coast Local Service Area, Australian Army officer, Colonel Graham Goodwin Commander Joint Task Group 629.4 and Australian Army soldier, Gunner Ryan Mara, at the Mingbool Road South Australian border check point during Operation COVID-19 Assist. (LACW Jacqueline Forrester)