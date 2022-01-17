ADF Sends Surveillance Flights To Tonga Following Volcanic Eruption

Australia and New Zealand are sending surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday morning, aiming to get a clearer image of the wreckage following a catastrophic volcano eruption.

On Saturday evening Australian time, the nation of Tonga experienced a deadly emission which resulted in tsunami warnings for south pacific nations.

Satellite footage shows a mushroom cloud above the blue Pacific waters, with the island country pleading for "immediate assistance" following devastating shockwaves.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano has resulted in the Australian Defence Force sending troops to assess the overall damage.

As part of the response effort, an assessment will be made on critical infrastructure such as roads, ports and power-lines.

According to reports, the sonic boom could be heard as far as Alaska and forced many towns on Australia's eastern coast to evacuate or prepare for tsunami conditions.

Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua, a spokesperson for Tonga released a statement following the natural disaster.

"On January 15, 2022, following an unprecedented volcanic eruption, a devastating tsunami struck the Kingdom of Tonga. Many areas were also affected by substantial volcanic ashfall," he said.

"Communications remain down and the full extent of the harm to lives and property is currently unknown.

"What we do know is that Tonga needs immediate assistance to provide its citizens with fresh drinking water and food."

The tsunami caused major damage to boats and shops along Tonga's coastline.

The Oceanic nation sits nearby the South Pacific border, approximately 5,200 km from Australia's coast.

