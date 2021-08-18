ADF Troops Deployed To Queensland-NSW Border Amid Concerns Of Delta On The Doorstep

The Australian Defense Force has been deployed to further secure the Queensland-NSW border as the Covid crisis spirals out of control.

100 troops will join police efforts guarding checkpoints from next week as Queensland authorities pull out all stops to avoid another Delta outbreak in the sunshine state.

Border restrictions are set to be tightened after Health officials through the night to re-define the essential worker list in a bid to reduce the number of people entering Queensland unnecessarily.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the essential worker criteria which has already been reduced will be stripped back even further.

"So, we've tasked the job with the job with the Director General and the Chief Health Officer to go through and look at those classifications because at the moment there are too many people crossing the border" - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Meantime, Tweed Mayor Chris Cherry said residents and businesses are frustrated by the lack of support from both states and need a reasonable solution moving forward.

"It’s time to just stop any kind of politics and just look at what's happening on the ground because this is not sustainable" - Cr Chris Cherry

