Sneaking across the border at Coolangatta from Tweed Heads is about to get even more difficult.

The ADF will join police at Gold Coast border checkpoints on Wednesday in a massive effort to stop Covid from spreading across state lines.

ADF troops join border checkpoint

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed that 120 extra personnel will be stationed at the checkpoints, as the threat of Covid from NSW grows.

“Another additional 120 people, and I thank the ADF for that we have an amazing working relationship and they are already assisting us in the quarantine hotels.”

Almost 200 vehicles were turned away at the checkpoints on Monday night.

The border checkpoints have proven to be a point of contention for Gold Coast and Tweed Heads locals, pleading for the border checkpoints to be moved down South so residents can travel either side for work/

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's powerless to move the checkpoint, and at this stage, the ball is in NSW’s court.

“We said we were very happy to have that border bubble, I wrote to the Premier (Gladys Berejiklian) suggesting an easy point of the checkpoint, and they rejected it, so they’re NSW residents, they’re not Queensland residents.”

State MPs and the Tweed Mayor, from all sides of politics, unanimously agreed to support the proposal which would see the Tweed LGA be the first allowed to cross followed by other LGAs if successful.

