Adopt A Furry Friend Ahead Of The AFL Season

“Adopt a footy mate this season… and for life” is what The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne is urging footy fans to do ahead of the 2023 season.

North Melbourne footballers, Ben McKay and Will Phillips, visited the North Melbourne shelter this morning for the launch of the Adopt a Footy Mate drive.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The launch coincides with the increasing number of animals arriving at the shelter – with the number of furry friends needing a home soaring past last year’s figures.

The Lost Dogs Home spokesperson, Suzana Talevski, said the North Melbourne and Cranbourne shelters had already seen a 25 per cent increase in animals arriving at the shelter, many of which were strays.

“Since the start of the year, we have had 273 animals surrendered to our shelters, a staggering 60 per cent increase since the Christmas holiday period,’’ Ms Talevski said.

The Lost Dogs’ Home noted cost of living pressures and people searching for “the perfect pet” as common reasons animals are put up for adoption.

Ms Talevski said many of the dogs and cats now available would make perfect footy-watching companions.

‘’Some of our animals love the outdoors and would be perfect for kicking the footy around, while some of our other furry mates would like nothing better than to snuggle up on the couch with their favourite people,” she said.

“The start of the AFL season usually signals the impending winter months, so we are urging those that are in the position to do so to consider opening their hearts to some of our animals who deserve a family of their own now and for life.’’

To further encourage people to adopt an animal, The Lost Dogs’ Home is offering all adoptions through their website at a reduced rate of $95.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.