A Day on The Green with a-ha

Here's an 80's concert you will definitely want to 'Take On'!

Roundhouse Entertainment and Frontier Touring are excited to announce the return of pop icons a-ha for their first Australian tour in 34 years! They'll be at Bimbadgen in the Hunter Valley on February 29th 2020 for A Day On The Green.

Get your shoulder pads, power suits and leg warmers ready because this will be the ultimate throwback to the 80's with Rick Astley joining a-ha to make this one big poptastic event.

The A Day On The Green event will also feature synth-pop stars Pseudo Echo and I Know Leopard.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 26 from Ticketmaster at 11.00am AEST and start from $119.90 plus booking fees.

