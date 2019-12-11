The Adventure Camp Esperance Is Returning For 2020!

If you want to embark on a FUN, REWARDING and LIFE-CHANGING week, then you need to sign up for the 2020 Adventure Camp Esperance, or ACE!

The camp, run by the Rotary Club of Esperance Bay, takes disabled young adults from across the community on a week filled with exciting and memorable activities. Based at the Esperance Anglican Community School, carers will oversee camp goers as they get a boat ride to Woody Island for the day, go sand boarding at the beach and enjoy a nice meal and a boogie at their gala dinner and disco. It is the highlight for some of the young adults year, if not their lives.

It also gives a chance for full-time carers and families to enjoy a much deserved rest or do some things that they may otherwise not do with their disabled kid.

Former Esperance Police Senior Sergeant Richard Moore is ambassador for the camp, and talked about it on the Breakfast Show with Sean

The success of the camp depends on the involvement of volunteers who will care for camp participants, with the organisers needing 1:1 camp workers to young adults with disabilities. They will get to live in with their camper and enjoy all the great activities the event has to offer.

Not only is it rewarding but you will be building a friendship for life.

So go on, get involved and help out a young adult with a disability, it could be the best thing you and they do this year!

To get involved contact Lee Mackin at [email protected]