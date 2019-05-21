AEIOU Toowoomba Open Day

The Open Day will demonstrate how the organisation provides for families every day.

“AEIOU’s Toowoomba centre is like a home away for home for many. With the capacity to enrol up to 18 children with autism, our little ones are not only based in the immediate community of Toowoomba, but also commute from properties in surrounding towns and regions. The centre features three classrooms, a parent room, a large shady playground and a sensory garden.”

June’s event will include a tour of the centre, meet and greet with the specialist AEIOU team and an overview of how the centre helps children with autism develop vital communication, self-help and independent living skills.

WHEN: TUESDAY JUNE 1

WHERE: AEIOU TOOWOOMBA CENTRE, 7 FRIEND STREET, HARRISTOWN

TIME: STARTS 9AM

REGISTER: www.aeiou.org.au or 4636.3600

WHAT:

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an introductory workshop on managing challenging behaviours.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!