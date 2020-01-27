Aerosmith Reunite With Run-DMC At The Grammy Awards!

Aerosmith have reunited with hip-hop group, Run DMC, at the 62nd Grammy Awards to perform the 1986 cover of Walk This Way!

They opened with 1993 hit, Living On The Edge, before coming to an abrupt stop, saying they're going to "try something different" - revealing Run-DMC behind them.

While there's been drama surrounding the band this week, they brought the house down & got everyone up on their feet for their performance!

One of the members of Run-DMC held up a jersey during the performance to remember late NBA champion, Kobe Bryant - who passed away today in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The band, who are four-time GRAMMY winners, were honoured as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year just a couple of days ago leading up to the awards ceremony.

Aerosmith drummer Joey Krammer did not perform with the band.

