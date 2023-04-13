Affluent Sydney School Banned From Woolworths Over "Anti-Social" Behaviour

Students from an affluent Sydney school have been banned from entering a Sydney Woolworths following several concerning incidents.

A ban has been issued to all students from Sydney Boys High School from entering Woolworths Metro in Surry Hills after several students were caught acting inappropriately.

The ban follows several “anti-social” incidents including shoplifting from the supermarket near Central Station.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education said the ban was due to behaviour from a “small number of students”.

“Sydney Boys High School last term instructed uniformed students not to enter a nearby retail outlet after a small number of students behaved inappropriately,” she said.

“This is a temporary measure that will be reviewed in term two.”

The school are believed to have issued the ban following reports from the supermarket of inappropriate behaviour.

School Principal Kim Jagger last week issued a newsletter to the families of the students explaining the ban.

“Multiple students have been caught entering Woolworths at Central despite repeated instructions to the contrary,” he said.

“Students and parents are advised that Woolworths management will be sending us security footage of any student entering the premises and once we identify them, they will face strong negative consequences – not because they entered the store, but because they were instructed by the principal not to do so, constituting an act of defiance.”

Mr Jagger said that students would need to prove they can abide by the ban before negotiating lifting the ban.

“Before I can try to negotiate a lift of the ban on high students entering the store, I will need to demonstrate that high students have complied with the exclusion from the premises. It’s up to you.”

The ban is applicable to any students spotted inside the Woolworths wearing the school uniform during weekdays.

