AFL Admin Salary Cap Likely To Be Introduced

Tom Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast this morning that the AFL are likely to cap how much money club's are allowed to spend on administration.

These cuts are being made due to the dire financial situation the league finds itself in as a result of a suspended season.

This means that many more jobs in the industry are likely to be cut.

It is also likely to impact the big clubs with larger membership bases and off-field commitments.

Browne & Eddie McGuire explained the implications on the industry.

LISTEN HERE: